JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) to Underweight

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 2,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Emera has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

