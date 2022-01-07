Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $584.40 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002232 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $584.40 million and $34.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00319587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 627,219,297 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

