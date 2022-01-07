SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $388.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.38% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.33. 21,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

