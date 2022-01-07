SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $388.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.38% from the stock’s current price.
SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.33. 21,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
