2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 5,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

