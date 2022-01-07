Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) Shares Down 1%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PYZ) fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.12 and last traded at $95.12. 38,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 20,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.