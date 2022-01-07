Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.27). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,243,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $155,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $683,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 27,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,917. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
