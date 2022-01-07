Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.27). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,243,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $155,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $683,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 27,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,917. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

