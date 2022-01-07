Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

CELTF remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

