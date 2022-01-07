PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$15.50 by ATB Capital

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has been given a C$15.50 price target by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.11.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,923. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$10.14 and a 52 week high of C$16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. Equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

