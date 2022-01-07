Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Increased to C$1.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

GSV stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

