National Bankshares Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$30.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective (down previously from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.14.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.75.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

