National Bankshares Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$30.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective (down previously from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.14.
Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.75.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.