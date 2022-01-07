Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 971,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 127,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 139,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,557. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

