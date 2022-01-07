Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 403 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $491.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

