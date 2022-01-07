L & S Advisors Inc Has $3.71 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

