L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $258.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

