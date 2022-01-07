VeChain (VET) 1-Day Volume Hits $413.26 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and $413.26 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009817 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

