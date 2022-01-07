$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,476. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,077,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.