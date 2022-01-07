Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 38.4% in December

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TGP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.99. 9,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,735. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

