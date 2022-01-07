Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 38.4% in December

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
TGP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.99. 9,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,735. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.
Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.
Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
