$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,863. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $142.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $50,673,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $12,313,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.