$442.50 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce $442.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.10 million and the lowest is $424.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $452.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. 27,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,667. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

