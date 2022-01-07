Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading Up 0.9%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 21,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 29,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

Focus Universal, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of universal smart devices. Its technology features a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP), a hardware and software integration platform that provides solutions for embedded design, industrial control and monitoring. It also offers Ubiquitor, universal smart controller, and sensors.

