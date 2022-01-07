JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Athene (NYSE:ATH) Target Price to $84.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.48.

Athene stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $824,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 197,214 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 35,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 76,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

