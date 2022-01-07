Truist Securities Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $540.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $490.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.85.
Anthem stock opened at $439.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
