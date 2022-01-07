Truist Securities Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $540.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $490.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.85.

Anthem stock opened at $439.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

