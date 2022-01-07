Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,050 shares of company stock worth $49,278,233. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

