Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Avista has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avista will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.