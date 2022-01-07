AAR (NYSE:AIR) Lifted to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

AIR stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

