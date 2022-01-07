Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $311,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.5% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

