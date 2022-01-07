Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRDN. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,853. The company has a market cap of $432.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

