Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 16,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,943. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,414,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.