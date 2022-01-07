Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $289,555.98 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. raised their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.