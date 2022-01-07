Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $289,555.98 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $289,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
