Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

