Vicky A. Bailey Sells 2,501 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LNG stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

