Wells Fargo & Company Trims MetLife (NYSE:MET) Target Price to $74.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. MetLife has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

