Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.22.

NYSE MOS opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

