Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,413 shares of company stock worth $5,291,696 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,752,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.