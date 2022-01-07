Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $485.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $216,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.