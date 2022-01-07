UBS Group Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $90.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.