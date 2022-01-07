Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 3,219 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KNX opened at $59.27 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

