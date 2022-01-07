Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 3,219 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:KNX opened at $59.27 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.