DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Trading Up 5.7%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)’s share price was up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 61,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,774,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after buying an additional 336,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

