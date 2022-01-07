Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.33

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

