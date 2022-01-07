Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.35

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$37.35 and last traded at C$36.91, with a volume of 3420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.80.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$995.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.56.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

