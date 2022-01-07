Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 5.9%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.30. 2,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 136,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
TNGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
