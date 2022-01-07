Short Interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Rises By 37.7%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,200 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 641,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of RKLY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 9,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,398. The stock has a market cap of $512.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

