LCX Market Cap Reaches $117.50 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One LCX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $117.50 million and $2.67 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LCX has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LCX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,109,241 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.