AMLT Market Cap Reaches $7.60 Million (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $2,592.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMLT has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

