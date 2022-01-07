Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

VACC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaccitech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:VACC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 13,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 7,428.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Wright acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,506,000. DC Funds LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,444,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,015,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

