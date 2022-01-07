4,250 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Bought by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,826,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,992,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,111. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72.

