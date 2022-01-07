LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,202 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.

