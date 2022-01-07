JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,951,201. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

