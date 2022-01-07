Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

Shares of EDUC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,396. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

