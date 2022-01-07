Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $126.63

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.63, but opened at $131.00. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $133.39, with a volume of 460,921 shares trading hands.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.77.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.